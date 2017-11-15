1 / 3





It is a great time to buy a sedan. Maruti Suzuki's Ciaz, Honda's City, Volkswagen's Vento and Skoda's Rapid have incentives and offers that should be appealing to first-time car owners as well as those moving to their next cars. But while you do the maths for the best scenario that works for you, here we place before you some of the hot deals available on the sedan models available in India.

According to a report of AutocarIndia, Ciaz, the premium sedan from the country's largest carmaker, gets benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh. The offer is on the diesel models of Ciaz and includes cash discounts, corporate discounts and exchange offers.

The listed price of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel is in the range of Rs 9.42 lakh for the Sigma trim and Rs 11.44 lakh for the top-end Alpha trim. Ciaz is offered with discounts of up to Rs 30,000 plus a corporate discount of Rs 10,000. In addition to this, the Ciaz diesel also gets exchange loyalty bonus of Rs 50,000.

Czech carmaker Skoda is giving some of the best offers on its mid-size sedan Rapid. Both the petrol and diesel models of Rapid are on offers and get a benefit of up to Rs 1.62 lakh.

While the entry-level trims of Rapid get a discount of up to Rs 1.25 lakh, the other models get a benefit of up to Rs 1.42 lakh depending on the variants. In addition to this, Rapid also gets a corporate discount of Rs 20,000.

Honda's City is also getting offers and discounts ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 36,000.

Volkswagen's Vento is offered with discounts of up to Rs 90,000 plus an additional discount of Rs 10,000.