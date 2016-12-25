Bollywood came up with a number of great Hindi movies in 2016 that have not only impressed the critics but also performed brilliantly at the box office.

2016 is the year which has given Bollywood some of the best movies. A sports biopic Dangal on the heroic tale of a wrestler, another fictional movie Sultan on wrestling, a breathtaking courtroom drama Pink and the untold story of Mahindra Singh Dhoni and many others top the list.

Here is the list of the best Hindi movies of 2016 which have been applauded by the audiences and left the critics stupefied as well.

1. Dangal - It would be a cardinal sin if Dangal is not there on the top of the list, the Aamir Khan starrer has touched the nation's soul and has certainly proved that 'Is Desh Ki Choriyaan, Chore se Kam nahi hai'. Aamir's portrayal of Mahavir Singh Phogat has left the audiences stunned. Aamir's and the performance of the rest of the cast along with the gilt-edged direction of Nitesh Tiwari has already made Dangal one of the most amazing films to watch. The film has even beaten demonetisation and has raked it fantastic collections on its first day.

2. Sultan – Based on the sport of wrestling, Sultan starring Salman Khan and Anushka Sharma became the third Bollywood movie to have crossed Rs 300 crore at the Indian box office. It is regarded as one of Salman's best films.

3. Pink - One of the most acclaimed courtroom drama of Bollywood, Pink was declared hit as soon as it got released. Thanks to the amazing performance of Amitabh Bachchan. Pink is one of the movie's which has directly attacked existing feudal mindset of a majority of India, where men and women are judged on basis of gender. Where Men are held superior to women and if the man happens to be from a powerful family, then the fight for justice for the women gets really tough. The film was loved by the audiences and the critics, and also performed well at the box office.

4. MS Dhoni: The Untold Story - One of the most greatly admired movies of 2016 'MS Dhoni: The Untold Story' has been loved by the audiences across all quarters and has been declared as one of the celebrated biopics of 2016. The untold journey of the Captain cool MS Dhoni had struck an instant chord with people.

5. Neerja - 'Neerja' based on the life of 'Neerja Bhanot' youngest recipient of India's highest bravery award, the Ashok Chakra, touched the soul of the nation. It was not just Sonam Kapoor's performance but also the story of Neerja's bravery that had touched the nation. The film was also applauded by the critics. Neerja turned out to be one of the most successful films of 2016 in terms of collections.

5. Udta Punjab - The groundbreaking film revolves around drug abuse in the affluent north Indian State of Punjab and how the youth there have succumbed to drugs. The film had won rave reviews from critics. The performances of Shahid Kapoor and Alia Bhatt had won the hearts of the masses. The Abhishek Chaubey directorial was even a winner at the box office.

6. Baaghi - Shraddha Kapoor and Tiger Shroff's Baaghi had opened very well at the box office and everyone across India had loved the film. The film still dominates the television as the film is the second most viewed film on television. The jaw-dropping high octane action sequences of the film and the performances of Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor had made it one of the highest openers of 2016.

7. Housefull 3 - The high on comedy film directed by Sajid Farhad had successfully made the audience burst out in laughter. The film was also successful in terms of collections as the film had grossed more than Rs 100 crore easily in the first few days of its release.

8. Airlift - Based on a true event of biggest ever human evacuation mission conducted by India, this Akshay Kumar-starrer movie became the first Bollywood hit in 2016.