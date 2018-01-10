Bose over-ear headphone
A good pair of headphones is a must to indulge yourself in the world of music. When you are in that, it is you and the music and nothing else. And any noise is a turn off. 

Several external elements affect your music experience if you are not using the right headphone. In order to design your personal music world with a high-end listening experience, we've picked the best over-ear headphones that will definitely suit your personal style and comfort.

Here are the 10 best-selling over-ear headphones:

1. Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise-Cancelling Headphone (Black)

Bose QC 25 Acoustic Noise-Cancelling Headphone
M.R.P.: Rs 25,200.00 | Offer price: Rs 20,159.00
  • Compatible for Samsung and Android devices
  • Significant noise reduction technology
  • Comfortable around-ear fit
  • In-line mic/remote to control your music
  • Engineered for a better sound experience
  • Lightweight and soft ear-cushions

2. JBL E55BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphone (Black)

JBL E55BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphone
Price: Rs 6,940.00
  • Sleek and stylish design
  • Powerful 40mm drivers for JBL Signature Sound
  • Up to 20-hour battery life for uninterrupted wireless audio
  • Rapid two-hour recharge time
  • Ear-cup sound controls
  • Multi-device connectivity to switch between devices

3. Sony MDR-XB950B1/B Extra Bass Over-Ear Wireless Headphone (Black)

Sony Extra Bass Over-Ear Wireless Headphone
Price: Rs 10,900.00
  • Built-in bluetooth technology for wireless connectivity
  • Bluetooth-NFC pairing for up to 18 hours
  • Extra Bass to enhance low-end frequencies
  • Headphones Connect app to optimize sound effects

4. Philips Flite SHL4805RG Over-Ear Headphone (Rose Gold)

Philips Flite Over-Ear Headphone
M.R.P.: Rs 2,149.00 | Offer price: Rs 899.00
  • Compact folding mechanism
  • Clear sound through high power 32mm speaker drivers
  • Comfortable and soft ear cushions
  • Slim design with metallic oval-shaped earshells
  • Remote control to play/pause music and answer calls hands-free

5. Audio Technica ATH-AX1iSWH Over-Ear Headphone (White)

Audio Technica Over-ear Headphone
Price: Rs 2,352.00
  • Compatible with Android and Apple devices
  • Cushioned ear pads for comfortable fit
  • Foldable ear-cups
  • Optimal sound through 36mm drivers
  • In-line mic and advanced volume controls

6. Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Bluetooth Wireless Headphone (Black)

Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Wireless Headphones
Price: Rs 14,990.00
  • NoiseGard active noise cancellation technology
  • Versatile design and easily portable
  • Bluetooth 4.0 for the best wireless audio
  • NoiseGard-protected music up to 19 hours

7. Panasonic Retro RP-HTX80B-R Over-Ear Headphones (Sangria)

Panasonic Retro Over-Ear Headphones
Price: Rs 9,578.93
  • Bluetooth wireless connectivity for high-quality sound
  • 40mm neodymium drivers to enhance sound
  • Acoustic Bass Control for crystal clear audio
  • Up to 24 hours playback time
  • Built-in mic to manage music and calls

8. Pioneer High-Resolution SE-MS5T-K Over-Ear Headphone (Black)

Pioneer High-Resolution SE-MS5T-K Over-Ear Headphone
Price: Rs 5,117.00
  • Carefully crafted to fit comfortably around the ear
  • Wide leather headband with cushioned earpads
  • Powerful 40mm driver unit to provide high resolution audio
  • In-line microphone for easy call management

9. Motorola Pulse Escape Wireless Over-Ear Headphone (Black)

Motorola Pulse Escape Wireless Over-Ear Headphones
Price: Rs 2,700.00
  • Studio quality sound performance
  • Bluetooth 4.1 technology for seamless wireless connectivity
  • Foldable ear-cups
  • Hands-free calls through built-in microphone

10. boAt Rockerz 390 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphone (Black/Red)

boAt Rockerz 390 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphone
M.R.P.: Rs 2,490.00 | Offer price: Rs 1,480.00
  • Massive 40mm driver unit
  • Unparalleled sound with Extra Bass
  • Faux leather ear-cups and headband
  • Adjustable headband for a comfort fit
  • Master Control board to manage the tracks and calls