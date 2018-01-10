A good pair of headphones is a must to indulge yourself in the world of music. When you are in that, it is you and the music and nothing else. And any noise is a turn off.

Several external elements affect your music experience if you are not using the right headphone. In order to design your personal music world with a high-end listening experience, we've picked the best over-ear headphones that will definitely suit your personal style and comfort.

Here are the 10 best-selling over-ear headphones:

1. Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise-Cancelling Headphone (Black)

M.R.P.: Rs 25,200.00 | Offer price: Rs 20,159.00

SHOP HERE

Compatible for Samsung and Android devices

Significant noise reduction technology

Comfortable around-ear fit

In-line mic/remote to control your music

Engineered for a better sound experience

Lightweight and soft ear-cushions

2. JBL E55BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphone (Black)

Price: Rs 6,940.00

SHOP HERE

Sleek and stylish design

Powerful 40mm drivers for JBL Signature Sound

Up to 20-hour battery life for uninterrupted wireless audio

Rapid two-hour recharge time

Ear-cup sound controls

Multi-device connectivity to switch between devices

3. Sony MDR-XB950B1/B Extra Bass Over-Ear Wireless Headphone (Black)

Price: Rs 10,900.00

SHOP HERE

Built-in bluetooth technology for wireless connectivity

Bluetooth-NFC pairing for up to 18 hours

Extra Bass to enhance low-end frequencies

Headphones Connect app to optimize sound effects

4. Philips Flite SHL4805RG Over-Ear Headphone (Rose Gold)

M.R.P.: Rs 2,149.00 | Offer price: Rs 899.00

SHOP HERE

Compact folding mechanism

Clear sound through high power 32mm speaker drivers

Comfortable and soft ear cushions

Slim design with metallic oval-shaped earshells

Remote control to play/pause music and answer calls hands-free

5. Audio Technica ATH-AX1iSWH Over-Ear Headphone (White)

Price: Rs 2,352.00

SHOP HERE

Compatible with Android and Apple devices

Cushioned ear pads for comfortable fit

Foldable ear-cups

Optimal sound through 36mm drivers

In-line mic and advanced volume controls

6. Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Bluetooth Wireless Headphone (Black)

Price: Rs 14,990.00

SHOP HERE

NoiseGard active noise cancellation technology

Versatile design and easily portable

Bluetooth 4.0 for the best wireless audio

NoiseGard-protected music up to 19 hours

7. Panasonic Retro RP-HTX80B-R Over-Ear Headphones (Sangria)

Price: Rs 9,578.93

SHOP HERE

Bluetooth wireless connectivity for high-quality sound

40mm neodymium drivers to enhance sound

Acoustic Bass Control for crystal clear audio

Up to 24 hours playback time

Built-in mic to manage music and calls

8. Pioneer High-Resolution SE-MS5T-K Over-Ear Headphone (Black)

Price: Rs 5,117.00

SHOP HERE

Carefully crafted to fit comfortably around the ear

Wide leather headband with cushioned earpads

Powerful 40mm driver unit to provide high resolution audio

In-line microphone for easy call management

9. Motorola Pulse Escape Wireless Over-Ear Headphone (Black)

Price: Rs 2,700.00

SHOP HERE

Studio quality sound performance

Bluetooth 4.1 technology for seamless wireless connectivity

Foldable ear-cups

Hands-free calls through built-in microphone

10. boAt Rockerz 390 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphone (Black/Red)

M.R.P.: Rs 2,490.00 | Offer price: Rs 1,480.00

SHOP HERE