A good pair of headphones is a must to indulge yourself in the world of music. When you are in that, it is you and the music and nothing else. And any noise is a turn off.
Several external elements affect your music experience if you are not using the right headphone. In order to design your personal music world with a high-end listening experience, we've picked the best over-ear headphones that will definitely suit your personal style and comfort.
Here are the 10 best-selling over-ear headphones:
1. Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise-Cancelling Headphone (Black)
M.R.P.: Rs 25,200.00 | Offer price: Rs 20,159.00
- Compatible for Samsung and Android devices
- Significant noise reduction technology
- Comfortable around-ear fit
- In-line mic/remote to control your music
- Engineered for a better sound experience
- Lightweight and soft ear-cushions
2. JBL E55BT Wireless Over-Ear Headphone (Black)
Price: Rs 6,940.00
- Sleek and stylish design
- Powerful 40mm drivers for JBL Signature Sound
- Up to 20-hour battery life for uninterrupted wireless audio
- Rapid two-hour recharge time
- Ear-cup sound controls
- Multi-device connectivity to switch between devices
3. Sony MDR-XB950B1/B Extra Bass Over-Ear Wireless Headphone (Black)
Price: Rs 10,900.00
- Built-in bluetooth technology for wireless connectivity
- Bluetooth-NFC pairing for up to 18 hours
- Extra Bass to enhance low-end frequencies
- Headphones Connect app to optimize sound effects
4. Philips Flite SHL4805RG Over-Ear Headphone (Rose Gold)
M.R.P.: Rs 2,149.00 | Offer price: Rs 899.00
- Compact folding mechanism
- Clear sound through high power 32mm speaker drivers
- Comfortable and soft ear cushions
- Slim design with metallic oval-shaped earshells
- Remote control to play/pause music and answer calls hands-free
5. Audio Technica ATH-AX1iSWH Over-Ear Headphone (White)
Price: Rs 2,352.00
- Compatible with Android and Apple devices
- Cushioned ear pads for comfortable fit
- Foldable ear-cups
- Optimal sound through 36mm drivers
- In-line mic and advanced volume controls
6. Sennheiser HD 4.50 BTNC Bluetooth Wireless Headphone (Black)
Price: Rs 14,990.00
- NoiseGard active noise cancellation technology
- Versatile design and easily portable
- Bluetooth 4.0 for the best wireless audio
- NoiseGard-protected music up to 19 hours
7. Panasonic Retro RP-HTX80B-R Over-Ear Headphones (Sangria)
Price: Rs 9,578.93
- Bluetooth wireless connectivity for high-quality sound
- 40mm neodymium drivers to enhance sound
- Acoustic Bass Control for crystal clear audio
- Up to 24 hours playback time
- Built-in mic to manage music and calls
8. Pioneer High-Resolution SE-MS5T-K Over-Ear Headphone (Black)
Price: Rs 5,117.00
- Carefully crafted to fit comfortably around the ear
- Wide leather headband with cushioned earpads
- Powerful 40mm driver unit to provide high resolution audio
- In-line microphone for easy call management
9. Motorola Pulse Escape Wireless Over-Ear Headphone (Black)
Price: Rs 2,700.00
- Studio quality sound performance
- Bluetooth 4.1 technology for seamless wireless connectivity
- Foldable ear-cups
- Hands-free calls through built-in microphone
10. boAt Rockerz 390 Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphone (Black/Red)
M.R.P.: Rs 2,490.00 | Offer price: Rs 1,480.00
- Massive 40mm driver unit
- Unparalleled sound with Extra Bass
- Faux leather ear-cups and headband
- Adjustable headband for a comfort fit
- Master Control board to manage the tracks and calls