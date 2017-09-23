FIFA on Friday, September 22, announced the final nominees for the Best FIFA Football Awards. Real Madrid's forward Cristiano Ronaldo, Barcelona's star Lionel Messi and his former teammate Neymar will be competing for the Men's Player honour.

Real Madrid and Portugal all-time top scorer Ronaldo is the favourite to win the award for the second straight time as he helped his team to win the La Liga title and the UEFA Champions League crown.

Messi was on the list once again, after leading Barcelona to win the Spanish Cup, alongside Neymar, who left the Catalonian side to join Paris Saint-Germain in the summer transfer market. Notably, the trio were named in the initial 24-member longlist.

The announcement was made at an event in London, which will also host the award ceremony on October 23.

Zidane, Conte in race for coach award

Three champion coaches are competing for the Best FIFA Men's Coach: Zinedine Zidane, who led Real Madrid to win their 12th Champions League and another La Liga title, Massimiliano Allegri, who steered Juventus to clinch the Serie A title and into the Champions League final, and Antonio Conte, after Chelsea won the English Premier League EPL) title.

For the best goalkeeper award, veteran Gianluigi Buffon (Juventus) was competing with Keylor Navas (Real Madrid) and Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich).