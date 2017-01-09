Football is always a team sport, but it is the team members that play an important role in helping their respective unit achieve success, be it their nation or club football. Such individual efforts of footballer do not go unnoticed as quality performers of 2016 are set to receive some personal awards at Zurich's TPC Studios, Switzerland, which is set to host the Best FIFA Football Awards on Monday.

Whenever such awards are handed out, the best player award in the men's category is always special. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann will battle it out in the men's arena, while other awards such as the best coach, best goal among other awards will also be presented.

The best player in both the men's and women's football are conducted through a voting process with coaches and head coaches of clubs and international teams contributing 25 percent each. The same process is also followed for the best coach awards. Media personnel and football fans also play a role in voting for their best moments and players.

Here is a prediction as to who might clinch these personal awards

The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

Nominees: Cristiano Ronaldo, Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi

Ronaldo or Messi – that is the question on everyone's lips nowadays whenever one talks of the best footballer in the world. The two players will once again be involved in another battle for the best player of the world. The Real Madrid star should walk away with yet another best player title after winning the Ballon d'Or last month.

The Portuguese fully deserves this award. Not only has he been brilliant for his club Real Madrid, but it is his performance for Portugal in the Euro Cup, which will help him edge past Messi. The third nominee Griezmann, despite his good show for his club Atletico Madrid and national team France, will not be enough to help him win the prestigious award.

Prediction: Ronaldo to win

The Best FIFA Women's Player Award

Nominees: Melanie Behringer, Carli Lloyd and Marta

The contest for the women's player award could be much tighter affair than the men's as the three final nominees have a good chance of making it as the ultimate winner. Behringer, who might be a slight favourite for the award, called it quits last year after winning gold medal for Germany in Rio while 30 year-old striker Marta could be a close challenger.

Prediction: Melanie Behringer to win

The Best FIFA Men's Coach Award

Nominees: Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Santos, Zinedine Zidane

All these coaches were superb last season in their own ways. Real Madrid won Champions League under Zidane while Santos guided Portugal to their maiden Euro title. Despite such laurels, it is Ranieri, who should clinch the best coach award after helping Leicester City win the Premier League title. The club's feat could be one of the greatest moments in world football, considering they shrugged off competition from Premier League giants to win the title. Ranieri deserves the award.

Prediction: Ranieri

The Best FIFA Women's Coach Award

Nominees: Jill Ellis, Silvia Neid and Pia Sundhage

Neid, Germany's coach during the Rio Olympics, should win the best coach award after helping her nation win gold, which will be a major highlight in her international career. Ellis might have won the FIFA Coach of the Year in 2015, but with US not having a great year, she will have to go empty handed.

Prediction: Silvia Neid

The FIFA Puskás Award 2016

Nominees: Marlone, Daniuska Rodriguez and Mohd Faiz Subri

The Puskas award is always one of the most interesting ones, and looking at the goals, all of them are special. Marlone's control while scoring a beautiful volley goal and women footballer Rodrigues's solo goal might be ranked as the best goals of 2016, but Mohd Faiz Subri's outrageous free-kick from more than 30-yards out stands out. Strikes like those would even make players like Cristiano Ronaldo proud.

Prediction: Mohd Faiz Subri

FIFA Fan Award

Nominees: ADO Den Haag supporters, Borussia Dortmund-Liverpool supporters and Iceland supporters

This is going to be a tough. Football fans always try to create a special atmosphere in their own way. The Europa League clash between Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund was a special night at Anfield, and the club's anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" was something out of this world, but it is the stunning support from the Iceland fans in Euro 2016, which might just pip the historic Anfield night.

The Iceland supporters took cheering to another level with their thunder clap, which went on to become one of the special moments of 2016. ADO Den Haag supporters also deserve a special mention for their kind gesture against Feynoord as they threw toys to Feynoord fans, who were children from Rotterdam's Sophia Children's Hospital. In the age of violent fans fighting against one another, this ADO Den Haag supporters were applauded for their unique act.

Prediction: Iceland supporters