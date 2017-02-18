Motorola is celebrating its third anniversary in India with a series of offers on its wide range of products offered on Flipkart. 'Moto Days' offers range from attractive discounts, cashbacks to exchange bonus on smartphones like Moto Z, Moto G Turbo, Moto E, Moto M and more.

Online shopping can never be easy, especially when there's so much competition and you might end up with the second best deal online. Lucky for you, if you are planning to buy a Motorola handset, there's no better place than Flipkart during the Moto Days sale, where there are some really great deals.

'Moto Days' sale on Flipkart will be held on February 20 and 21 to commemorate Motorola's milestone of completing three years after its comeback in India. You can exchange your old smartphones or get a flat discount on new ones to say the least during the sale.

Below is the list of all the offers on smartphones on Flipkart during the two-day Moto Days sale:

Exchange old smartphones to get up to Rs. 20,000 off on purchase of Moto Z, Moto Z Play, Moto M

Moto E Power: Rs. 7,499 (Rs. 500 flat off)

Moto G Turbo Edition: Rs. 8,999 (Rs. 1,000 flat off)

Moto Nexus 6 32GB: Rs. 19,999 (Rs. 2,000 flat off)

Moto Nexus 6 64GB: Rs. 25,999 (Rs. 4,000 flat off)

Moto G 3rd generation 8GB: Rs. 7,999 (Rs. 2,000 flat off)

Moto G 2nd generation 16GB: Rs. 6,999 (Rs. 2,000 flat off)

Moto E 2nd generation 4G 8GB: Rs. 5,999 (Rs. 1,000 flat off)

Moto E 2nd generation 3G 8GB: Rs. 4,999 (Rs. 1,000 flat off)

In addition to the listed offers, shoppers using Indusland Bank credit cards will get a 10 percent discount on any smartphone.