A few budget devices have been added to the existing long list in the last one month, and the most notable being the Xiaomi Redmi Y1, Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus and 3GB RAM model of the Nokia 5.

If you are one of those trying to figure out which device to buy in November this year, here are some of the best Android smartphones priced under Rs 15,000 you can consider purchasing:

Xiaomi Redmi Y1:

The device is priced at Rs 8,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM variant and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB ROM model. It features a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (236 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, and an MIUI 9.0 OS based on Android 7.0 (Nougat operating system).

The Redmi Y1 also comes packed with 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage expandable by up to 128GB via microSD card, mounts a 13MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 16MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, and houses a 3,080mAh battery.

Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus:

Priced at Rs 13,999, the Huawei Honor Holly 4 Plus sports a 5.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (267 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 processor, an EMUI 5.1 based on Android 7.0 Nougat OS, a 3GB RAM and a 32GB storage expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

It also has a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, LED flash 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture, and a 4,000mAh battery.

Nokia 5 (3GB RAM):

The 3GB RAM variant of Nokia 5 comes with a price tag of Rs 13,899 and sports a 5.2-inch capacitive touchscreen with 720x1,280 pixels (282 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a 3GB RAM, a 16GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card), a 13MP main camera with f/2.0 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/3" sensor size and 1.12 µm pixel size, an 8MP front-snapper with f/2.0 aperture and 1.12 µm pixel size, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 4:

The device comes in three variants with the 4GB RAM+64GB storage model priced at Rs 12,999, 2GB RAM + 32GB storage priced at Rs 9,999, and 3GB RAM+32GB storage priced at Rs 10,999 (all models expandable up to128GB via microSD card). It has a 5.5-inch IPS LCD screen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (401 ppi pixel density), a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android Marshmallow OS (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), and a 4,100mAh battery. In terms of camera, it has a 13MP main camera with BSI CMOS sensor, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), dual-tone LED flash and 1.12µm pixel size, and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture and 85-degree wide angle view of field.

Huawei Honor 6X:

Priced at Rs 11, 99 for the 3GB RAM+32GB storage model and Rs 13,999 for the 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant (both models come with expandable storage option up to 128GB via microSD card), the Honor 6X sports a 5.5-inch LTPS IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density).

Under the hood, it has a HiSilicon Kirin 655 processor, an Android 6.0 Marshmallow operating system (upgradable to Android 7.0 Nougat), a 12MP + 2MP main camera with 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, phase detection autofocus, LED flash, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR and panorama, an 8MP front-snapper, and a 3,340mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi Max 2:

The device is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 32GB variant (introductory price) and Rs 16,999 for the 64GB storage model (memory expandable memory option up to128GB via microSD card). It sports a 6.44-inch Full HD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (342 ppi pixel density), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, runs Android 7.1.1 Nougat-based MIUI 8.0 OS, and houses a 5300mAh battery with fast battery charging (Quick Charge 3.0) technology.

In terms of camera, the handset has a 12MP main camera with f/2.2 aperture, phase detection autofocus, dual-LED (dual tone) flash, 1/2.9" sensor size, 1.25 µm pixel size, geo-tagging, touch focus and face detection, and a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Motorola Moto G5s:

The device sports a 5.2-inch full HD screen with 1,920x1080 pixels (424 ppi pixel density) and comes with a price tag of Rs 13,999. Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 octa-core chipset, an Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS, a 4GB RAM, a 64GB internal memory (expandable up to 128GB microSD card), a 16MP main camera with LED flash, PDAF (Phase Detection Auto Focus), a 5MP wide-angle camera with dedicated LED flash, and a 3,000mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi A1:

Powered by Google, the Mi A1 runs stock Android. It is priced at Rs 14,999 and sports a 5.5-inch FHD display with 1,080x1,920 pixels (403 ppi pixel density). Under the hood, it has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, an Android 7.1.2 Nougat operating system, a 4GB RAM, and a 64GB storage (expandable up to 128GB via microSD card).

The device also features a dual 12MP+12MP wide-angle/telephoto rear camera with 26mm lens and f/2.2 aperture / 50mm lens and f/2.6 aperture, 2X optical zoom, 1.25µm large pixels and dual-LED (dual tone) flash, a 5MP front-snapper, and a 3,080mAh battery with fast charging technology.