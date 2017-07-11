Amazon Prime Day sale kicked off on Monday and ends on Tuesday. The 30-hour sale on the largest e-commerce site is a global event and also brings surprising deals and offers to its shoppers in India. Everything from electronics to household items is being discounted as a part of the sale, but it is important to stay vigilant to grab the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day sale is exclusively open to Prime members. Anyone can become an Amazon Prime member by shelling out Rs 499 a year. Among other benefits, Prime members can fetch hundreds and thousands of deals every five minutes during the Prime Day 2017 sale.

We've already covered the top deals on smartphones, LED TVs, and more, and here's a look at the best offers on laptops during Amazon Prime Day sale.

Apple MacBook Air 13.3" (i5, 8GB, 128GB): Rs. 77,200 (Offer price: Rs. 65,999)

Dell Vostro 3468 14" (i3, 4GB, 1TB configuration) - MRP: Rs. 35,925 (Offer price: Rs. 34,990)

HP 15.6" (i3, 4GB, 1TB configuration) –MRP: Rs. 27,990 (Offer price: Rs. 27,990)

Lenovo G50-80 15.6" (i3, 8GB, 1GB configuration) – MRP: Rs. 41,790 (Offer price: Rs. 39,990)

Lenovo 110 -15ACL 15.6" (AMD A8, 4GB, 1TB configuration) – MRP: Rs. 25,590 (Offer: Rs. 24,990)

Lenovo Ideapad 15.6" (Pentium N3710, 4GB, 500GB) – MRP: Rs. 23,790 (Offer: Rs. 22,717)

HP 15-BE002TU 15.6 (Pentium N3710, 4GB, 1TB) – MRP: Rs. 24,354 (Offer price: Rs. 23, 664)

While you're at it, you can also check out some interesting offers on computer accessories, such as portable hard drives, headsets, and much more.