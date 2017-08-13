Reliance Communications (RCom) has joined the data tariff war after staying in the sideline all these while. It has announced a series of 4G data plans of late, and it can be taken as a move to counter competition from telecom operators namely, Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL.

Data tariff war began when Reliance Jio offered free unlimited 4G data to its subscribers last October and continues to this day with all the major telecom service providers trying to stay in the competition by giving more data for less money.

Here are best 4G unlimited data tariff plans (for prepaid users) you can buy in August 2017 from major telecom operators in India:

Reliance Communications

Freedom Pack offers unlimited data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 28 days. It also comes with 150 minutes of free voice call to any network. Rozana Offer is also valid for 28 days and offers 1GB of data per day for recharge of Rs 193. It comes with 30 minutes talktime to any network. RCom's Net-Net Pack offers 1GB of data per day for 28 days for a recharge of Rs 147.

Reliance Jio

The telecom operator's Rs 309 plan for prepaid consumers offers 56 days of unlimited 4G data with daily FUP of 1GB per day daily (56GB data) and free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming). Rs 349 plan offers 56 days of unlimited 4G data (10 + 10 GB) with free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming) and Rs 399 plan offers 84 days of unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day (84GB data), free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming). One can opt for Rs 509 plan too. It offers unlimited 4G of data for 56 days with a FUP of 2GB per day (112GB data) and free voice calling and SMS facilities to all networks.

Bharti Airtel

The telecom operator has launched a new data tariff plan for Rs 399, offering 84GB of 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days. It also comes with unlimited local and STD calls on all networks but it is limited only to 4G SIM handsets. The telecom service provider also has other 4G data tariff plans for Rs 499, Rs 349 and Rs 244 that offer unlimited data along with free voice calling facility.

Vodafone

Vodafone hasn't introduced any new data plan in August. However, its Rs 244 tariff plan offers 70GB of 3G/4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB along with unlimited voice calling within the network for 70 days. It may be noted that only new users of the network can avail this offer through first recharge coupon. The existing customers, too, can avail this offer but its validity is only for 35 days, which means they can avail only 35GB of 3G/4G data. Vodafone users can also opt for Rs 346 and Rs 449 for unlimited 4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB.

Idea Cellular

The telecom operator offers 28GB of 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB along with unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India (only 4G handsets and that with 4G-enabled SIM card can avail the offer) for a recharge of Rs 348. Non-4G handsets can avail the same offer by recharging Rs 357. Idea users can also opt for Rs 449 plan that offers 70GB data with a daily FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea number for 70 days with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (after which users will be charged 30 paise per minute).

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited)

The state-owned telecom operator offers unlimited data to its users for three months (90 days) to its prepaid users under its newly introduced Chaukka 444 aka STV-444 (Special Tariff Voucher-444) data plan at Rs 444. However, the data speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps after 4GB/day.