Data tariff war among major telecom operators in India continues even after Reliance Jio scaled down its free unlimited data offer introduced in October last year and a few more attractive plans. It appears like telecom service providers like Bharti Airtel and Vodafone will now trouble Reliance Jio with their new data and voice calling plans.

Bharti Airtel has now introduced a new data and voice calling plan for its prepaid customers. Its users can avail 70GB of data (1GB of 3G/4G data per day) with a validity of 70 days for a recharge of Rs 448.

It also comes with free 100 daily SMS and unlimited voice calls (local + STD + roaming) under the condition that the users can avail only 250 minutes daily or 1,000 minutes per week, after which 30 paise per minute will be charged. However, other networks have similar tariff plans that can give it a tough competition.

Also read: How to get Airtel's 100 percent cashback for Rs 349: Best tariff from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL

Here are best 4G data tariff plans you can avail in November 2017 from Reliance Jio, Airtel, Vodafone and Idea:

Airtel 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Besides the new Rs 448 plan, Airtel has Rs 349 plan that offers unlimited 3G/4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 28 days and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks, and Rs 399 pack offering unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day for 84 days and free local and STD calls to all networks (limited to 4G SIM handsets).

The network also has Rs 999 pack offering unlimited 3G/4G data with a FUP of 4GB per day for 28 days (112GB) and unlimited local and STD calls to all networks. The offer is available only to select customers, which means one has to check Airtel website (recharge section) or the MyAirtel mobile application for eligibility. Customers can also avail 50 percent discount on the data plan by paying via Airtel Payments Bank.

Reliance Jio 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Reliance Jio offers 84GB of data for 84 days with a FUP of 1GB per day, free unlimited SMS, and free voice calling to all operators (local, STD, roaming) for a recharge of Rs 459. Under the newly revised data and voice calling plans, Jio users can avail unlimited data at 4G speed for 49 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming), and validity of Rs 399 plan has been reduced to 70 days (instead of 84 days), which means consumers can avail 1GB data daily at 4G speed for 70 days and free voice call to all networks (LOocal+STD+roaming).

The network also offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 91 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming) for a recharge of Rs 499. Users can also opt for Rs 509 plan that offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 49 days with a FUP of 2GB per day (98GB data in total) and free voice call to all networks (local+STD+roaming).

Vodafone 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Vodafone recently introduced a new plan, offering unlimited data for 84 days with a cap of 1GB per day and unlimited free voice calls (local, STD and roaming) across all networks for recharge of Rs 496. The telecom service provider also offers unlimited data at 4G speed for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free voice calling to all networks (Local+STD) for Rs 348.

Idea Cellular 4G data tariff plans (prepaid)

Idea Cellular offers unlimited data for 70 days with a daily FUP of 1GB for a recharge of Rs 449. It also comes with unlimited free calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea numbers with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (30 paise per minute to be charged after crossing the limit). There is also Rs 348 plan for 4G handset users and that with 4G-enabled SIM card, offering unlimited 4G data for 28 days with a FUP of 1GB per day and free calls to any network across India (local+STD). Those with non-4G handsets can opt for Rs 357 plan to avail the same benefits.