Data tariff war between major telecom operators namely Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL has gone up a notch. It all began after Reliance Jio offered free unlimited 4G data to its subscribers for three months in October last year followed by similar offers. Other telecom operators joined the fray by offering attractive tariff plans – more data for less money – and it continues to this day -- the month of August.

Here are the best 4G data tariff plans you can avail in August 2017 from Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Idea and BSNL:

Reliance Jio (Prepaid)

The telecom operator offers 56 days of unlimited 4G data with daily FUP of 1GB per day daily (56GB data) for Rs 309. The package also comes with free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming). The 349 plan offers 56 days of unlimited 4G data (10 + 10 GB) with similar free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming).

Rs 399 plan offers 84 days of unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day (84GB data), free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming). Rs 509 plan offers unlimited 4G of data for 56 days with a FUP of 2GB per day (112GB data), while Rs 999 plan offers 90GB of 4G data for 90 days with 1GB cap per day. Both plans offer similar voice calling and SMS services as other plans.

Reliance Jio (Postpaid)

Rs 309 plan comes with two months of unlimited 4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB (60GB), free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming). The 349 plan is similar to the prepaid offer except the former's validity is for two months.

Rs 399 plan offers three months of unlimited 4G data with a FUP of 1GB per day (90GB data), free voice calling and SMS to all networks (STD+Roaming). Rs 509 plan offers unlimited 4G of data for two months with a FUP of 2GB per day (112GB data), while Rs 999 plan offers 90GB of 4G data for two months (no daily cap) besides free voice calling and SMS to all operators.

Bharti Airtel

The telecom operator's Rs 349 plan for prepaid offers 28GB of 4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB for 28 days. It comes with unlimited Airtel-to-Airtel calls (local and STD) with a daily cap of 300 minutes and 1,200 minutes per week (10 paise per minute after crossing the capped limit).

Rs 244 prepaid plan offers 1GB of 4G data per day for 70 days (only for 4G handset and SIM card users) and unlimited Airtel-to-Airtel calls (local and STD) with a daily cap of 300 minutes and 1,200 minutes per week (Rs. 0.10 per minute after crossing the capped limit).

Airtel offers 70GB of 4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB for 70 days for a recharge of Rs 399. It also comes with unlimited Airtel-to-Airtel calls (local and STD) with a daily cap of 300 minutes and 1,200 minutes per week (Rs. 0.10 per minute after crossing the capped limit).

Rs 499 plan for prepaid users offers 84GB of 4G data for 84 days along with unlimited voice calling to all operators (Local+STD). The Rs 293 plan also offers the same data but unlimited voice calling is limited to within the network. Rates are different for the same 84GB of data as the offer is available only for those who buy Airtel 4G SIM that comes in two kinds -- one at Rs 499 and the other at Rs 293.

Vodafone

Vodafone India has introduced Rs 244 tariff plan. It offers 70GB of high-speed 3G/4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB along with unlimited voice calling within the network for 70 days. But only new users of the network can avail this offer through first recharge coupon (FRC). For the existing Vodafone customers, the offer is valid only for 35 days. The beneficiaries of the FRC too will get the offer only for 35 days after the first recharge.

Rs 346 plan for prepaid users offers 56GB of 4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB for 56 days, and it comes with unlimited voice calls to any network (call limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes per week). It is applicable only to 4G devices. The Rs 449 prepaid plan also offers 1GB of 4G data per day for 84 days along with unlimited voice calling to any network.

Vodafone's SuperNight pack for prepaid users also offers unlimited 3G/4G data and download for five hours at Rs.33 (price in Bangalore) but it can be availed only between 1 am and 6 am though it can be activated during day time. It can be availed by dialling *444*4# or purchase via digital channels or retail touch points.

Idea Cellular

Rs 348 plan for prepaid subscribers offers 28GB of 4G data for 28 days with a daily FUP of 1GB along with unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India (only 4G handsets and that with 4G-enabled SIM card can avail the offer). Rs 357data plan also offers 28GB of 2G/4G data with a daily FUP of 1GB along with unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India for 28 days. This plan is applicable to all handsets.

Rs 449 plan offers 70GB data with a daily FUP of 1GB per day and unlimited calls within the same network (both local and STD) and 3,000 minutes of free calls to non-Idea number for 70 days with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 1,200 minutes a week (after which users will be charged 30 paise per minute).

Idea postpaid customers can avail 1GB 4G data daily for three months and Rs 300 a month to avail the same offer till March 2018. Rs 999 plan comes with 8GB of data to 4G phones and 5GB of data to 3G/2G handsets every billing cycle. The company also offers 1GB of free data as part of its 'Acquisition Offer' and tjose who have upgraded to 4G handset in April on the Ultimate 999 plan will get 1GB of data every month till the end of this year.

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited)

BSNL offers unlimited data to its users for three months (90 days) to the prepaid users under its newly introduced Chaukka 444 aka STV-444 (Special Tariff Voucher-444) data plan at Rs 444. However, the data speed will be reduced to 80 Kbps after 4GB/day.