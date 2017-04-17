The telecom industry in India has taken a dramatic shift over the last few months after Reliance Industries entered the sector with its ambitious Reliance Jio in October 2016 offering free data and calls for six months. Since then, major telecom operators like Vodafone, Airtel, Idea and BSNL have introduced several tariff plans to retain their subscribers and survive the competition.

Mobile phone users, irrespective of the network they are in, are benefiting from Reliance Jio effect, as they get more data and free voice calls for less money. However, they could be left confused as new tariff plans keep rolling out every now and then. So, here we give you the best 4G data tariff plans across the networks in India for the month of April 2017:

Reliance Jio

Jio users can avail Dhan Dhana Dhan Offer at Rs 309 and get 1GB of 4G data per day, and unlimited calls (both local and STD) and SMS for 84 days. However, non-prime members have to pay Rs 408 (Rs 99 for membership) for the same benefit.

There is also Rs 509 plan that offers 2GB of 4G data per day, and unlimited voice calls and SMS (local and STD) for 84 days. However, non-prime members have to pay Rs 608 (Rs 99 for membership).

Bharti Airtel

The Rs 399 plan offers 1GB of 4G data per day (500MB between 12 am and 6 am, 500MB between 7 am and 11 pm) for 70 days. It also comes with 300 minutes of Airtel-to-Airtel calls per day or 1,200 minutes of calls per week and 3,000 minutes of local or STD calls for 70 days.

Rs 345 plan comes with 56GB of 4G data or for 28 days or 2GB per day. It also offers unlimited Airtel-to-Airtel local and STD calls for 70 days with a cap of 300 minutes per day and 3,000 minutes of local and STD calls to a different network.

Rs 244 plan offers 1GB of 4G data per day and unlimited Airtel-to-Airtel calls for both local and STD for 70 days. However, 10 paise will be charged per minute after crossing the allotted daily use of 300 minutes and 1200 minutes per week.

Vodafone

The network offers 1GB of 4G data per day for Rs 352 with a validity of 56 days. Those who opt for this plan will also get unlimited local and STD calls (300 minutes per day and 1200 minutes per week). However, there is no free SMS facility.

Idea Cellular

The Rs 297 plan comes with 1GB of 4G data per day and is valid for 70 days. It offers unlimited Idea to Idea local and STD calls. It has a daily cap of 300 minutes of call per day and 1200 minutes per week.

The Rs 447 plan offers 1GB of 4G data for 70 days. It also comes with unlimited Idea-to-Idea calls both local and STD and 3,000 minutes of calls to other networks.

BSNL

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited's Rs 249 plan offers 10GB of data per day or 300GB per month at a speed of 2 Mbps for the initial 1GB before falling to 1 Mbps for the remaining 9GB. It comes with unlimited free calls between 9 pm and 7 am (unlimited free calls all day on Sunday).