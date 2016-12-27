- Play 12 crazy Premier League stats
- Play Russian ambassador to Turkey Andrey Karlov killed by assassin
- Play Take a look into the hidden universe through a telescope using light amplification technology
- Play Pope Francis celebrates mass on his 80th birthday
- Play China warns Donald Trump to respect one China principle
- Play What Christmas dinner looks like around the world
- Play Flight of fancy: Airbus planes of the future could have gyms, childrens playrooms and coffee bars
Berlin: Seven suspects arrested after setting homeless man on fire
Berlin police released footage of seven suspects who may have set a homeless man on fire on Christmas eve.The 37-year-old man had been sleeping on a bench in the Schönleinstraße Station. The 15 to 21-year-old suspects fled the scene after the attack around 2am.Subway drivers and passers-by managed to extinguish the fire and the victim was unhurt. Following the release of CCTV footage on 26 December all suspects handed themselves in.
Most popular