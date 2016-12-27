Berlin: Seven suspects arrested after setting homeless man on fire

Berlin police released footage of seven suspects who may have set a homeless man on fire on Christmas eve.The 37-year-old man had been sleeping on a bench in the Schönleinstraße Station. The 15 to 21-year-old suspects fled the scene after the attack around 2am.Subway drivers and passers-by managed to extinguish the fire and the victim was unhurt. Following the release of CCTV footage on 26 December all suspects handed themselves in.