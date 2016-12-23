The 24-year-old Tunisian man suspected of carrying out the Berlin truck attack was shot dead by police in Milan, Italy on Friday. Anis Amri was absconding since the deadly truck attack in the German capital which killed at least 12 people and injured another 48 others at a Christmas market.

According to Danish police officials, a man matching Amri's description was spotted in Aalborg, around 450 miles north of the German capital. The police from the North Jutland region also reported that the man was between 20 to 30 years of age. He was seen with a beard, wearing a black knitted hat, glasses and carrying a black shoulder bag.

Amri was under covert surveillance by the German police for months before it was called off in September. There was an investigation against Amri earlier this year on suspicion of "preparing a serious crime endangering national safety." He was due to be deported earlier this year, according to Ralf Jäger, the interior minister of North Rhine-Westphalia state.

Amri repeatedly changed houses and lived in several places in Germany, Jäger said. However, since February, he was living in Berlin most of the time, but had visited North Rhine-Westphalia recently.

Amri was in his early twenties and used six different aliases, according to German newspapers. He also used three different nationalities. The reports also said that papers from asylum office were found supposedly belonging to Amri in the truck, which was used to ram into people intentionally on the evening of December 19. Investigators also found documents announcing a stay on his deportation inside the truck.