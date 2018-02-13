Beyhadh actress Jennifer Winget is all set to star in another TV show after a brief hiatus. Her brand new show Bepannaah is already winning hearts after one of its promos was released this week. The show also stars Harshad Chopda, Sehban Azim, and Namita Dubey in pivotal roles.

The first teasers of Bepannaah show playful, romantic moments between Aditya (Harshad Chopda) and his wife Pooja (Namita Dubey), as well as Zoya (Jennifer Winget) and her husband Yash (Sehban Azim) when suddenly a phone call changes everything.

The new teaser picks up from the phone call which both Zoya and Aditya receives after which they rush to a location to find the dead bodies of their respective spouses, holding hands even after death. The promo gives a hint of infidelity and prompts at the beginning of a connection between Jennifer and Harshad's characters.

The show, previously titled Adhura Alvida, is the Saraswatichandra actress' third collaboration with Cinevistaas, after Dill Mill Gayye and Beyhadh. The launch date and show timings of the new serial, which will be aired on Colors TV, will be announced soon.

All eyes are set on Jennifer Winget's new show after she set her amazing performance as an obsessive and psychotic lover Maya in Sony Entertainment Television's former show Beyhadh. Now, she has been paired with small-screen's heartthrob Harshad Chopra, known for his roles in Left right Left, Tere Liye, Humsafars, etc.

Talking about her character in an interview, Jennifer shared that Zoya is a cultured yet progressive Muslim woman whose blissful married life turns topsy-turvy after an unfortunate incident.

We've got some exclusive pictures from @SehbanAzim & @jenwinget's #Bepannaah shoot at this gorgeous location! 500 RT's & we will release these images! pic.twitter.com/9COIGRAGic — COLORS (@ColorsTV) December 20, 2017

The actress also talked about her character Zoya's wardrobe in the show, which is going to be very different from the classy and chic wardrobe choices of Maya. She said that Zoya's look will have more Bohemian influences and she will wear dreamy and pastel tones.

The viewers are hoping Jennifer repeats her Beyhadh magic with the new show. While you're waiting for it to start airing on television, check out the promos below.