A day after the unveiling of Bentayga Mulliner, Bentley's in-house personal commissioning division Mulliner has introduced the Mulsanne Hallmark series. The new high-end customised series is available across the flagship Mulsanne range, including speed and extended wheelbase models.

Limited to just highly-exclusive 50 models, the Hallmark series is available in Silver and Gold versions. The Hallmark series boasts of 'Flying B' mascot on the bonnet engraved with 'Commissioned' on one side and 'By Mulliner' on the other, and it is hewn either from solid silver or finished with carat-gold plating.

Both the models feature a hand painted line running in the full length of the car, in either gold or silver. Duo or single-tone paint finishes are available with the Hallmark series. The special series is also offered with 21-inch polished alloy wheels and distinct Mulliner (or optional Serenity) grille to make the vehicle more luxurious.

The luxury feel is extended inside with front and rear seats trimmed in contrasting hides to create a bespoke colour split, and metallic silver or gold hide lines at the storage spaces. The special leather in metallic-looking silver or gold finish lines inside door pockets and carefully colour-matched veneer complete the look.

Other additions in the Mulsanne Hallmark series include Alcantara rear cushions, city umbrellas and illuminated treadplates featuring model-specific numbers.

Bentley's flagship product is powered by 6.7-litre twin-turbo V8 engine that develops 505bhp in regular version and 530bhp in the Speed version. The regular version develops 1020Nm of torque, while Speed version belts out 1100Nm. In both the versions, the mill is mated to eight-speed automatic transmission.

Bentley is yet to divulge pricing of the new series. With the standard Mulsanne available for nearly Rs 5 crore in India, the Hallmark series will be a premium affair.