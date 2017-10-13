Four people have died in pothole-related accidents in Bengaluru in the first 10 days of October, which raise a crucial question -- isn't it time for the city's civic agencies to wake up and ramp up efforts to fight the menace?

Bengaluru had seen its wettest September this year in nearly a decade, and the rains have continued well into October. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also revealed that the rains have led to an astounding 15,935 potholes on the city's roads, according to the Hindu.

And following the recent incidents, the residents of Kaggadaspura Main Road staged a silent protest on one of the roads riddled with crater-like potholes on October 11. Over 100 residents lit candles over a dummy grave on the middle of the street.

"We don't know what else to do to get the BBMP's attention. We have been lamenting about it for the past six months and no one has bothered to fix it," said Kannan Iyer, a member of the Versova Layout Residents Welfare Association, who led the protest.

To take an upper hand ahead of next year's Assembly elections, BJP state president BS Yeddyurappa and his aides have also taken up the issue and started planting saplings in potholes. This initiative will surely intensify BJP's protest against the ruling Congress government.

On Sunday, a housewife from Shyampura, Radhamma, came under the wheels of a truck at Nayandahalli Main Road when her son tried to avoid a pothole. Radhamma, who was a pillion rider on the bike, died on the spot.

A week before Radhamma's death, a couple -- Anthony Joseph and Sagai Mary-- died as Joseph tried to avoid a pothole and a Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation bus hit their vehicle from behind.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Minister for Development and Town Planning KJ George have visited some of the affected areas and asked BBMP officials to fill all the potholes in next 15 days.