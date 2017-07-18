Bengaluru is all set to become the first-of-its-kind smart city of India with 'Smart SURE' roads that will be powered by Rs 2,090-crore worth of Internet of Things aka IoT-enabled solutions. The central business district area of Bengaluru comprising MG road and Brigade road are expected to get roads with Wi-Fi, 30 e-rickshaw stands, 35 e-toilets, 50 smartcard-enabled public bicycle sharing points, water ATMs and 420 sensor-based smart dustbins.

The suburbs of Vidhana Soudha including the Commercial Street are expected to be covered under this plan which also includes 50 designated vending kiosks. All the aforementioned amenities and services will be connected to 1,250 smart telecom towers that will double up as street light poles.

According to Economic Times, Bengaluru has been shortlisted as one of the key smart cities by BBMP in its third attempt to bring the IT capital of India under PM Modi's pet project.

Bengaluru's civic authorities have earmarked 21.8 sq.km of the city's core area as part of this highly-ambitious Smart City project. The area comprising the historic Pete and Cantonment as well as old markets and commercial hubs of MG road, Brigade road, Chickpet, Avenue road and Commercial Street are expected to receive around Rs 1,166 crore for Smart City project development.

The Smart City project will be highlighted with Smart SURE roads aka Tender SURE roads, which stretch across 51.6km of the city's core business area. These roads will be redeveloped as per Tender SURE guidelines with smart parking, smart dustbins and smart street lighting features that will be controlled via centralised system through 1,250 smart telecom towers.

Other key areas of development under Smart City project include Shivajinagar and Majestic bus depots, Russell Market, KR Market and Malleswaram market, Ulsoor and Sanky lakes, Cubbon Park, Swathanthra Palya slum and KC General Hospital.

The developmental work in these specified areas will be powered by a special purpose vehicle (SPV). The city's civic authorities have plans to secure Rs 500 crore each from state and central governments, while the rest will be contributed through a strategic partnership between BMRCL, BMTC and other public/private tie-ups.