If you were watching the Aero India show which was held in Bengaluru last month, you may have noticed German delegates arriving at the venue in a new Mercedes-Maybach S600 sedan. It looks like they have hired it from Bengaluru's famous billionaire barber Ramesh Babu.

For the uninitiated, Ramesh Babu gives haircuts for Rs 75 and collects luxury cars that he rents out too. He shot to fame with his swanky high-end car garage that include a Rolls Royce, 11 Mercedes, 10 BMWs, three Audis and two Jaguars. The Mercedes-Maybach S600 that the German delegates hired is the latest acquisition of the billionaire barber, reports Bangalore Mirror.

Mercedes-Benz India launched the Maybach S600 with V12 engine in India in September 2015 at Rs 2.6 crore. Ramesh Babu's S600 reportedly costs Rs 3.2 crore and it has been recently imported from Germany.

What makes Ramesh Babu's priced possession special is that he is the only other person in the city to have imported this luxury sedan after businessman and politician Vijay Mallya and another builder. "God is with me and I have worked hard to reach here. My dream is to buy every luxurious car available. And after Rolls Royce, now it's the Mercedes-Maybach. Driving this is a thrill," Bangalore Mirror quoted Ramesh Babu as saying.

Despite being owner of Ramesh Tours and Travels, the 45-year-old spends at least five hours daily at his salon. A professional barber, Babu currently has around 150 luxury cars, some of which he drives to work or rents out to a rich clientele.

The car, Mercedes-Maybach S600, is essentially a high luxury version of the Mercedes-Benz S600 sedan. It is longer than the regular S-Class with a 200mm longer wheelbase. The Maybach S600 is the most premium offering of the German marquee to India and features a mighty V12 engine. The Mercedes-Maybach S600 competes with British rivals like Rolls-Royce and Bentley.

Source: Bangalore Mirror