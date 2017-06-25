Mahesh, a flower vendor, killed his neighbour's grandson by drowning him in a sump at a construction site in Bilekahalli on Bannerghatta Road on Saturday.

Manoj Kumar was a class 1 student of a private school in RT Nagar. His father James runs a tailoring shop in Hebbal. He lives with his wife Anitha Mary and daughter in Mariyanapalya.

Manoj and his mother went to his grandmother Sagaya Mary's place in Bilekahalli for the weekend. Mahesh's (21) mother sent him to get flowers from Sagaya Mary's house, who is also a flower vendor, on Saturday, at 5 am. Anitha opened the door and started shouting at Mahesh for knocking continuously. A livid Mahesh left the place after warning consequences.

Later at 8.30 am on the same day, Mahesh found Manoj playing outside his house and he lured Manoj to come with him. Mahesh took him to a construction site, pushed him in the sump and closed it with a stone slab, read a report.

Anitha sought the help of neighbours to look for Manoj after he was found missing. A neighbour told her he saw the boy with Mahesh. Anitha and Sagaya alerted the police after Mahesh brushed aside their queries.

Initially when Mico Layout police questioned Mahesh, he denied involvement. But further inquiry revealed he had dumped the boy at the site. The boy's body was sent for post mortem and Mahesh was taken into custody.