The Bengaluru police on Tuesday detained a minibus driver for allegedly misbehaving with a three-and-a-half-year-old girl.

Also read: Bengaluru: School teacher arrested for 'sexually assaulting' 4-year-old girl on campus

The 28-year-old driver employed with an international school was detained after the mother of a pre-nursery student filed a police complaint against him. He has been held under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

The driver takes her to the school, located about 2 km from her house.

"According to the mother, the girl complained to her that the van driver was behaving badly with her. The driver, who picks and drops the child every day, allegedly held the child inappropriately every time the kid boarded or disembarked the van," a police source was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

The parents have also met the school authorities, including the principal. During the interrogation, the child pointed her fingers at the driver and called him a "bad uncle".

The police said they will arrest the accused after the child undergoes medical tests and another identification parade.