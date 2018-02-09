A group of female students allegedly abused and harassed Meghana C, an 18-year-old engineering student who hanged herself in Bengaluru on Tuesday, the Times of India reported.

It is reported that there is a video which shows the harassment after Meghana lost the class representative elections.

According to the Times of India, a heated argument turned ugly when one of the girls moved towards Meghana and slapped her. International Business Times India cannot verify the authenticity of the video.

Meghana's mother Lata Chandrashekhar recalled the repeated complaints that she made to college and accused four students along with a course coordinator for abetting her suicide. Lata also pointed out at that her daughter was subjected to abuses and harassment as she had contested for class representative election and lost it.

The probing police officials have said that none of the four students, nor the course coordinator have made themselves available for questioning.

"We have been visiting the college since Wednesday and the coordinator, a professor, has not been coming. His mobile phone is switched off and his house is locked," an investigating police officer said.

#WATCH -- In a shocking incident of ragging and bullying - an Engineering student commits suicide, by hanging herself in her apartment in Bengaluru. In the video, the girl's classmates can be seen bullying her and charging at her, while she helplessly tries to defend herself. pic.twitter.com/Dr0HvjvK6V — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 9, 2018

He added, "The four students who have been named in the FIR too are not attending classes, and their mobile phones are switched off. Since they are students, we did not visit their homes."

The 18-year-old girl was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her house by her younger sister Bhavana on Tuesday.

Bhavana had noticed the doors to her sister's room closed, and there was no response from Meghana even as her sister knocked the door repeatedly. It was only when a curious Bhavana peeped through the window that she found Meghana hanging from a ceiling fan, the police had said.

She then immediately called the neighbours who broke open the door.