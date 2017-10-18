A 21-year-old Bachelor of Commerce student died after he fell from a height of over 100 feet while trying to take a selfie on his mobile on Tuesday, October 17. The deceased, identified as Naveen, was at Channagiri Hills, one of the tallest peaks around Bengaluru.

Naveen was a resident of Maragondanahalli in Bengaluru and studying at Government College of Doddbellapur. A group of students from the college had gone on a trip and Naveen reportedly died on the spot.

"Naveen had positioned himself on the edge of a rock. But as he was about to click a selfie, he slipped and fell," a few eyewitnesses told police.

The incident comes a fortnight after a similar incident was reported from Bidadi near Bengaluru where three boys were run over by a train.

Police had said that the boys were apparently trying to take a selfie and failed to notice the train heading towards them. They were run over by Mysore-Sholapur Gol Gumbaz Express on October 3 and they died on the spot.

'Selfie craze' has claimed a countable number of lives in and around the city of Bengaluru and are increasing nationwide.

In another selfie-related death reported from Ravagondlu Betta near Kanakapura, a 17-year-old boy had drowned as his friends were focused on taking a grab. Yet another incident was reported from Bannerghatta Biological Park.