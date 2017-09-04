A teenager boy drowned in an overflowing lake at Mestripalya near Jakkur on Sunday after the incessant rainfall in Bengaluru caused a tremendous rise in the water level.

Read: That sinking feeling: Bengaluru's concrete boom may aggravate flooding disasters by 2020

The boy had gone for a swim in the lake on Sunday afternoon with three other friends. Bengaluru's civic body Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike had put a fence around the lake as part of safety measures. But the boys cut open the fence and entered the area.

They jumped into the water without realising the water level. While three of the victim's friend were able to pull themselves out of the lake, the fourth boy was unable to.

While his friends fled the scene, a few other people in the area pulled him out of the water. He died on his way to the hospital.

More rains cripples life

The rains over the weekend have also destroyed the embankment of the Begur lake which led to flooding in nearby areas.

The Bengaluru rains have not only caused many lakes to overflow but left many parts of the city waterlogged. Roads were inundated and water entered many houses in the low lying areas of the city, such as Koramangala, Anugraha Layout and HSR layout.

Around 300 residents in Koramangala 4th block were left without fresh water.

"Our major worry is where to get water from. On Friday evening, we cleaned the sump as it was contaminated with sewage. On Saturday, contaminated water flooded the sump again," Satyanath, a Kormanagala resident was quoted as saying by The Hindu.

The heavy rains have also damaged the makeshift tarpaulin tents of around 20 poor families in the Ejipura area.

The flyover in Bomanahalli was also flooded.

VIDEOS

#BengaluruRains, one of my friend has sent this ! ? pic.twitter.com/PNsJFyFReR — Chiranjiv Santhosh M (@kingchiru15) September 2, 2017

This is #HSRLayout right now after a heavy downpour. Watch your way for potholes, else you'll end up in Agara lake. #BengaluruRains @CPBlr pic.twitter.com/3VImFmkDNN — Karthik Avineni (@avin_46) September 2, 2017

However, as the Meteorological Department has forecast rainfall of 6.4 mm in the southern part of Karnataka for the next two days, Bengaluru won't be recovering from the woes caused by the rainfall anytime soon.

PHOTOS

1 / 1

Twitter

2photo slide

Twitter

BBMP announces relief fund

Meanwhile, the BBMP has announced a Rs 300 crore rain relief package under the Nagarotthana Grant.

"CM Siddararamaiah is ready to release funds for the city, and I will place the short-term relief work worth Rs 300 crore in the next cabinet meeting for its approval. The work will begin after the formalities are completed," Bengaluru development minister KJ George told reporters on Sunday.

the delay in the approval of the construction of reinforced cement concrete (RCC) drains can also be blamed for the frequents reports of waterlogging in the city.

Even the BBMP officials admitted that work started as late as May. However, George has reassured the work will be completed by December.