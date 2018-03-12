Men in uniform are generally on the receiving end of salutes. But how often does one of them — and a top cop at that — salute right back?

Before you dismiss this as fantasy, take a look a recent video that went viral online because it showed Bengaluru Police Commissioner T Suneel Kumar reciprocating the gesture of a schoolboy who had just saluted him!

The official Twitter handle of the Bengaluru City Police tweeted the video saying, "A respect given by a uniform to a uniform shows the value of discipline. [sic]"

This small clip (merely three seconds long) was liked and shared by thousands on social media.

Most were in awe of the schoolboy and T Suneel Kumar. People on Twitter said the commissioner had set an example of how a cop should conduct himself or herself.

Here are some reactions:

Feeling proud of you Sir. Wishes and Respects from Suman, Sydney. — sumanthanan (@sumanthanan) March 11, 2018

A rare cop in Police service and a rarer picture in Indian history. Bengaluru top cop sets an example for his team and many arrogant cops (Traffic/Law&Order) on duty in Bengaluru. — Chandra (@Chandra95888872) March 11, 2018

That's great sight to watch.... A citizen feels a lot safer when the top cop respects them...finally .. The relationship between police and residents in going in right direction... All the best for your the bangalore police team.. For alli their hard work.. — sukruth (@SukruthSukku7) March 11, 2018