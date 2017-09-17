Bengaluru's notorious life-snatching potholes are back in the news. This time, a pedestrian was knocked down by a mini-truck while trying to avoid a pothole and he lost a leg as a result.

Mumbai biker woman tries to avoid pothole, gets crushed to death by truck

The 54-year-old victim's leg was so severely injured that the doctors had to amputate it in order to save his life.

The incident took place on September 1 around 6:15 pm when the victim, K S Umashankar, was walking in front of Govardhan Theatre on Tumakuru Road when a Canter mini-truck hit him while trying to avoid a pothole, causing him a serious injury.

He was rushed to the Hosmat Hospital where Dr Thomas Chandy, chief of orthopaedics said Umashankar's injury was beyond treatment and since he also had the risk of gangrene and blood poisoning, the doctors decided to amputate his leg.

Dr Deepu K N, consultant plastic and reconstructive surgeon of the Hosmat Hospital, amputated the victim's leg in September 6.

He is recovering at the hospital and will be discharged in two days.

Meanwhile, Umashankar's family has registered a road accident complaint at Yeshwantpur police station.

"The road was in bad condition," Nagarathna Umashankar, the victim's wife told TOI. The hospital is also treating it as a medico-legal case.

Meanwhile, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) chief engineer of the major roads Somashekar agreed that the condition of the road in Tumakuru was bad indeed.

"The entire road is damaged because of road digging," said Somashekar while expressing his doubt as to whether the accident happened because of the pothole.

"I am not aware of any accident there," Somashekar said.

As per a TOI report, the BBMP has said that theer are a total of 5,067 potholes in the city that they are currently repairing.