An early morning race between three teenagers in Bengaluru proved fatal for one of them after they lost control over their vehicles in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident took place near Roopena Agrahara in southeast Bengaluru when the teenagers, who were driving cars that belonged to their parents, were racing down the ramp of the expressway towards Madiwala.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic-East) Abhishek Goyal, the victims have admitted that they were driving at 150-plus km per hour and lost control while exiting the expressway.

Deadly crash beheads teen

Arfhan Salim, 17, a resident of HSR Layout and a student of a private college, died on the spot after his head grazed against a row of barricades placed in the median. He was driving a Skoda.

"Arfhan first lost control over his car after they got down the ramp and entered Hosur Road. He hit the barricades to his right in the median. In the impact of the crash, the car hit the barricades, severing his head. Arfhan's head fell off, while the torso remained in the car that toppled before coming to a halt," Goyal explained.

The other two victims, Srinivas, who was driving a Toyota Innova and Aniruddh, who was driving a Maruti Suzuki sedan also lost control over their vehicles following Arfhan's crash.

"Srinivas lost control over his Innova that sped ahead, crashed through the median and hit a milk tanker coming from the opposite side. Srinivas and the tanker driver escaped with minor injuries," the officer said.

Took cars out without permission

The two teenagers, who escaped with minor injuries, are students of international schools and children of software engineers. But this was not the first time that they took out their parents' vehicles without them being aware.

"They claim they regularly go for early-morning drives with schoolmates," Goyal said.

A case has been filed against the boys involved in the race and their fathers for allowing the teenagers to drive their vehicles.

While the boys were booked for causing death due to negligence, racing and rash and negligent driving, their fathers have been booked for allowing unauthorised persons to drive vehicles, the Times of India reported.

"Srinivas's father Govinda Raju and Anirudh's father Krishna Murthy were arrested and released on bail," police said. Arfan's father Salim would be arrested after his son's funeral.