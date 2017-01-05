The mass molestation in Bangalore on New Year's eve has boiled the bloods of one and all.

Various sections of people across India have vehemently condemned the events. And, as expected, certain politicians have attracted flak with their insensitive comments.

Bengaluru's women organisations plan for a rally.

Meanwhile, India's famed amateur wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt, a two-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist and a bronze medallist at 2012 London Olympics, has also echoed the sentiments and said the only option for men and women who witness such incidents, is to fight back.

"The incident [Bengaluru mass molestation] is disheartening and condemnable. Until everyone is united in this fight, nothing happens," Yogeshwar, 34, said via a video on Twitter. "As long as these filthy creatures in the society don't get stringent punishment and taught a lesson, absolutely nothing will stop these crimes.

"My message is wherever you find such incidents happening on the road, take action immediately and punish the culprits. Do it yourself or take them immediately to the police.

"Day by day, these things are happening in India and it needs to be stopped at once. Our daughters and sisters are scared to walk alone. Take action alone, don't wait."

His entire message (in Hindi)