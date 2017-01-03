After several women were molested on New Year's eve in Bengaluru's commerical hub MG Road and adjoining Brigade Road despite massive police presence, the Congress-led government's home minister G Parameshwara attributed the incident to "western ways".

Also read: After mass molestation on New Year's Eve, Bengaluru women call for harsh punishments

On Saturday night, according to police, 60,000 people came for New Year celebrations and 1,600 police personnel were deployed in the area. However, towards midnight women were molested, pawed upon, and lewd remarks were passed at them.

The police could only help some, not all.

1:59 pm IST: "We need to teach children from a young age that consent is of utmost importance. We need to stop victim shaming," said a Twitter user.

On Bengaluru being compared to Delhi, one Twitter user said,"Bangalore new year news is shocking and horrifying but plz don't compare Bangalore to Delhi. There is a huge gap bw both the cities."

1:04 pm IST:

Women are not symbol of physical pleasure. What happened in Bangalore on new year's eve is massacre on ideals regarding freedom of women — pachvaa (@pachvaa) January 3, 2017

1:02 pm IST:

Bangalore Women Molestation incident proved that though its a New year but Mindset is still Old. — Mask (@LootPadiHai) January 3, 2017

12:27 pm IST:

Bangalore Mass molestation n eve teasing on d New Year Eve

was perhaps fully planned by the offenders,like 'LootingaBank' or something. — Debu Nayak (@NayakDebu) January 3, 2017

12:26 pm IST:

Last newyear witnessed rampant mistreatment of women in Cologne. This newyear eve was peaceful. Credit goes to police

Bangalore can learn — कुवलयमाला (@Kuvalayamala) January 2, 2017

11:40 am IST: "If we are given coordinates of any lady molested on 31st at M G Rd, we the police will visit her and take appropriate action without delay," Commissioner of Police, Praveen Sood, tweeted on Tuesday.

11:20 am IST: "Unfortunate. How can such incidents happen? Strict action must be taken," said Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home.

On Monday, Sood had said, "Even without a complainant if police finds credible evidence of molestation a case will be registered suo motto without waiting."

State home minister Parameshwara faced major criticism after he said that these incidents happen and blamed "western ways", again flinging the onus of safety on the woman. The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Lalitha Kumaramangalam on Monday sought his resignation for the remark and demanded that he apologise to the women of the country.

"Such remarks from the home minister are unacceptable and regrettable. I want to ask this minister, are Indian men so pathetic and weak that when they see a woman in Western clothes on a day of revelry, they get out of control?"she said.