The horrific mass molestation incident that took place in Bengaluru on the New Year's Eve has left the entire nation in shock and utter shame. Bollywood stars too strongly criticised the incident on social media. Joining the list is Akshay Kumar, who has shared a strong message, recently, slamming the incident.

Bengaluru mass molestation: Aamir Khan calls for stricter laws and faster judicial system

Akshay posted a video message on his Twitter page along with a caption that read: "The Bangalore incident makes me feel we r evolving backwards,from humans to animals,rather beasts coz even animals are better!Truly shameful [sic]."

In the video, the Jolly LLB 2 actor said that it made him furious when he watched the footage of the incident in the television. He lashed out at those who are condemning the women for the incident. "Ek beti ka baap hoon, aur naa bhi hota to shayad ye hi kehta ki jo samaj apni auraton ko izzat nahi de sakta usse apne aap ko insaani samaj kehne ka koi haq nahi hai (As a father of a daughter, or even if I was not, I would say that a society which can't respect women, doesn't deserve to be called a civilized society)," he said.

In the short video, Akshay, a martial arts expert himself, encouraged women to take up martial arts for their own safety.

Earlier, Farhan Akhtar, Aamir Khan among others had slammed the shameful incident as well as politicians who blamed women for the incident. "Women should not dress like westerners b'coz men dressed like westerners are molesters, says the man in the shirt.#oxy(deprived)moron," Farhan tweeted.

Aamir while addressing the media during the launch of Satyamev Jayate Water Cup second edition, claimed the incident was shameful and saddening. He said the state government must take strict and quick action to punish the culprits to sent a strong message.