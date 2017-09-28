A man from Bengaluru, identified as Shazan Sheikh, has been arrested by Goregaon Police for reportedly raping and harassing a Goregaon resident after he promised to marry him.

The accused was produced before the Borivali metropolitan court on Wednesday and has been remanded in police custody for three days.

Police have said that Sheikh hailed from Uttar Pradesh and had been working with a private firm in Bengaluru for the past few years. The victim was working as an executive at a Mumbai-based multinational company and the two met a few months ago on a dating site and became friends.

The accused reportedly visited Mumbai on August 24 and met the guy. Sheikh forced himself on the victim and even promised to marry him, according to an NDTV report.

"He promised to marry me. In August, he stayed at my house, where he forcibly had sex with me. I suffered from a lot of bleeding from my genitalia because of it. In this condition, he forcibly had sex with me for four days," the survivor told Mid-Day.

The survivor explained that the accused had hurt him physically, mentally and financially and married him at his house but asked him not to reveal it publicly.

The accused, who had also promised of starting a new relationship, eventually fled to Bengaluru without even informing the survivor. After a few days, he refused to recognise him and even blocked him on his phone. "Now, that the police have arrested the accused, I want him to be hanged," he added.

A police official from Goregaon police station said that, based on the complaint by the 25-year-old male, a FIR was registered under section 377 and 420 of IPC and the accused was arrested and produced before the court on Wednesday.