At least five people died after a massive fire broke out at a restaurant-cum-bar in one the busiest areas of Bengaluru in the early hours of Monday.

The fire started at Kailash Bar and Restaurant, which is located on the ground floor of Kumbara Sangha building in the Kalasipalayam area at around 2:30 am, said the police.

The victims, including a woman, were employees of the eatery and were sleeping inside the restaurant when it got engulfed in flames. The fire department, which was alerted by the local people, rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

The victims have been identified as 23-year-old Swami, 20-year-old Prasad and 35-year-old Mahesh – who belong to Tumkur, 45-year-old Manjunath from Hassan and a 24-year-old woman named Keerthi, who is a resident of Mandya, the Times of India reported.

Fire in Kailash bar and restaurant in Kalasipalya. 5 employees who were sleeping inside dead on spot. Fire occurred at 2:30am. @IndiaToday pic.twitter.com/4tfIFttx9n — Nagarjun Dwarakanath (@nagarjund) January 8, 2018

The cause of the fire is yet to be known and police are currently investigating the case.