A 25-year-old woman from Uganda was allegedly stabbed to death by an Indian man in Bengaluru over payment for sex, police informed on Thursday (February 2). The 30-year-old man from Himachal Pradesh has been arrested.

Also read: Bengaluru: APMC president shot in broad daylight in northern part of city

The local residents alerted the police after hearing screams from the victim's residence in the Kothanur area.

"Accused Ishan, 30, from Himachal Pradesh, has been arrested for fatally stabbing Florence Nakayaki, a degree student in a private college, over a sexual favour," Deputy Commissioner of Police, Bengaluru North-East, PS Harsha said. "The victim met the accused on Wednesday (Feb 1) night and drove to her house to have sex. An argument ensued when Florence asked Ishan for Rs 5,000 more after he already paid her Rs 5,000," he said.

Police Commissioner of Bengaluru Praveen Sood told the Hindustan Times that Nakayaki and Ishan had taken a cab to her house, where the murder took place.

Ishan told the police in his first deposition that he attacked her in self-defense after she threatened to raise an alarm and kill him for not paying her more. He was a B Tech student as well. They had met at MG Road where they struck the "deal" to go to the woman's Thimmegowda Layout house.

"Ishaan said he snatched the knife from the victim and stabbed her in a fit of rage for betraying him on the 'deal' and in self-defence," said Harsha.

Sood said an investigation was underway.

"It is an unfortunate incident or accident involving a foreigner and an Indian. We have asked the CCB to probe the case," Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara told reporters. He added that it was not a racial attack.

A group of African students had reportedly arrived there by then and attacked Ishan. The police had reached soon and arrested Ishan and the African nationals.

African Students' Union member David Amun said that he was not aware of the incident and would enquire the police.