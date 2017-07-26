The city of Bengaluru is the host to one of the biggest events in the sport of women's basketball and the Indian team is an integral part of it. The ticket prices for the Asia Cup 2017 tournament is also easily affordable. Despite that, stadiums are not filling up and that is a worry.

The group stages of the competition are done and dusted and the quarterfinals are scheduled for Thursday, July 27.

Tanvie Hans, one of the greatest Indian-origin women footballers, who has played for the Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham FC women's teams, was one of the attendees to the Indian women's basketball team's group game on Tuesday against Sri Lanka, and she is not pleased with the attendance at the Sree Kanteerava stadium in the heart of the city.

The same venue serves as the home ground of Bengaluru FC, and we know how much of a fanbase the new Indian Super League entrants have.

Tanvie, who has never played for the India women's football team as she holds a British passport, has urged all the Bangalore sports lovers to fill in the stadium as the women's team takes part in the knockout stages starting Thursday.

India's performance so far:

Group stages Uzbekistan 76 - 92 India Sri Lanka 42 - 88 India Next fixture Quarter-final: India vs Fiji (July 27 @ 8 pm IST - Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium)

As is evident from above, the Indian women's basketball team, led by Anitha Paul Durai, has been absolutely dominant so far and looks likely of making it to the final, scheduled on Saturday Juy 29.

If the hosts are able to win, they won't bag a trophy but just seal a berth in the Division A of the Women's Asia Cup basketball tournament in 2019. It is there that they will vie for the trophy. More on the Asia Cup 2017 format.

Tickets info

Prices: Rs 150, Rs 250

Buy from the stadium or online from here.

Don't know the basketball rules?