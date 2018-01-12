Residents of Bengaluru often have a tough time during summer due to long hours of power cuts. However, these woes seem to have come sooner for residents of East and Northern Bengaluru as they brace for up to eight hours of power cuts between January 12 and January 31.

The Bengaluru Electricity Supply Corporation (BESCOM) is said to be carrying out repair and maintenance works in these parts of the city, and residents will have to bear with hours of power cuts. The power cuts are scheduled from 10 am to 6 pm every day until the end of the month.

The areas affected are Indiranagar, Shivajinagar, Kammanahalli, Thanisandra, Banaswadi, Hegade Nagar, Horamavu, Hennur, RT Nagar, Ramamurthy Nagar, Kasturi Nagar, B Channasandra, Hennur, Chellikere, Kothanur, Byrathi village and surrounding areas.

As per reports, nearly 300 locations across Bengaluru are said to be affected by the power outage.

The news of the power disruptions has not brought any joy to the citizens of Bengaluru, who have taken to Twitter to express their dismay.

Already troubled with potholes and traffic-related issues, amongst others, these people have said they are also worried about their daily chores not being done due to the power cuts.

However, BESCOM has said the power cuts are being implemented to improve power supply in Karnataka in the future.

The last time the city faced a power outage was during the month of December 2017, when the officials said the power cuts were due to "technical snags".

The month of November also had Bengaluru facing power cuts as there was a shortage of coal in the state at that time.

Here are some of the social media reactions:

Bengaluru cannot afford unreliable #BESCOM any longer. High time citizens demanded privatisation, like Delhi has done recently and benefited considerably. — Muralidhar Rao (@murali772) January 11, 2018

Dear #Bescom ji, will the #powercut, say just 8hrs, be continuous or intermittent/periodical in nature? Ideally it should be periodical as it would help in recharging of batteries but given the #NammaBengaluru objective of torturing citizens it must be continuous.. what say? — Myself (@iJagsG) January 11, 2018