If you stay in Bengaluru, it's great news for you. Your dream of flying over traffic jams is about to become reality. The city is going to get India's first 'heli-taxi' service!

Now the travellers from Electronics City can reach Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in just 15 minutes. The 55-km road journey by car on this route takes 2-3 hours. A heliport is likely to come up between KIA and Electronics City.

The services is expected to take off in 3 months & will be operated by a private company.

So, are you ready to fly?

