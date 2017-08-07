Bengaluru to get India's first 'heli-taxi' service
Mrinmoy Bhowmick

If you stay in Bengaluru, it's great news for you. Your dream of flying over traffic jams is about to become reality. The city is going to get India's first 'heli-taxi' service!

Now the travellers from Electronics City can reach Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in just 15 minutes. The 55-km road journey by car on this route takes 2-3 hours. A heliport is likely to come up between KIA and Electronics City.

The services is expected to take off in 3 months & will be operated by a private company.

 
So, are you ready to fly?

