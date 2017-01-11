A 24-year-old woman was reportedly kidnapped and gangraped by three men in a moving car on January 8. The woman is from a village in Kolar and the men allegedly took turns raping her in the car before abandoning her near Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

The victim was reportedly told that her brother had fainted near the village border and she needs to come to admit him to the hospital by one of the men driving the car. However, two more men got into the car once they reached the village border, which is when the woman realised that they tricked her into getting into the car.

She reportedly begged the men to leave her alone, however they refused to let her go and instead attacked her.

The woman said that the men who raped her intimidated her with death threats. She has identified the perpetrators in the complaint and the police are searching for the rapists.

A case has been registered by Yelahanka Police under sections 363, 376 and 506 on the basis of the victim's complaint. The case transferred to Kolar police for further investigations.

Bengaluru had recently been in uproar after multiple women were sexually assaulted during New Year's eve in the city's one of the central hubs on MG Road. The police later denied that there was "mass molestation" as alleged by reports. However, many women gave their statement to the media that they were groped and lewd comments were passed at them. The city has also seen some mobilisation by NGOs and citizen groups to protest against the incident and spread awareness about zero tolerance againt sexual violence.