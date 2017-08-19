Bengaluru residents can heave a sigh of relief as they can now travel between Byappanahalli and Whitefield in a train within 25 minutes rather than get stuck in traffic in the city.

Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu on Friday flagged off the first train between Byappanahalli and Whitefield via video link from New Delhi. The train will significantly cut down the travel time of IT professionals heading to work in the Whitefield-Mahadevapura belt via Old Madras Road.

The train, which consists of eight coaches, will take only 25 minutes to travel between Byappanahalli and Whitefield. It will depart from Byappanahalli at 8:25 am and reach Whitefield at 8:50 am. The return journey will commence from Whitefield at 6:15 pm and reach Byappanahalli at 6:40 pm.

The Diesel Electric Multiple Unit (DEMU) train can carry 2,412 passengers during rush hour and will operate on all days except Sunday, the Times of India reported. The inaugural run was carried out on Friday. Regular service began from Saturday.

Lauding the move, Chartered Accountant Raj Kiran told the New Indian Express: "For just Rs 10, we can reach up to Whitefield. If we take a quarterly pass, the fare will work out to just Rs 6 per day. The huge plus point is that the huge traffic congestion witnessed on Old Madras Road in the mornings due to the IT crowd rushing towards Whitefield and ITPL will be reduced."

V Narasimha, a research analyst at a firm in ITPL, told the daily: "It takes me one hour by cab and even more time by bus to reach Hoodi from Baiyappanahalli. This train will help me reach work in less than half the time."

Over the past year, the Bangalore Railway Division has launched 16 MEMU/DEMU services. A top railway official said that the DEMU service will be replaced by MEMU trains ince they are launched for the suburban network.

This new train will benefit thousands of people including IT professionals, housekeeping staff, domestic help and security guards in the Whitefield area. However, commuters have demanded more services of such trains.

Lakshmi Devi, a 56-year-old woman who works as a cook for a family in Hoodi, said the train is a cheaper option but should be run with increased frequency, TOI reported. She takes the morning Marikuppam Passenger train from Byappanahalli to go to work and takes the bus on her return journey before noon.

"The frequency of trains towards Byappanahalli after 10am is erratic and sometimes, we have to wait for a long time at the station, or in the train because of a delay in line clearance. That is why I take a bus but the fare is higher than for a train ride," she said.

Bengaluru Central MP PC Mohan has demanded at least three more services of this train to decongest roads. "Since Metro construction work towards Whitefield has started, travel time has doubled in Mahadevapura area.This train was a long-pending demand of the IT crowd in Whitefield and of residents too. But one service a day is not enough. We need at least three services," he announced.