Bengaluru FC host FC Pune City in the second and deciding leg of Indian Super League (ISL) 2017/18 semi-final Sunday (March 11) at Sree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Sunil Chhetri-led side are heading into the crucial fixture after managing a goalless draw in the first leg held March 7 in Pune. The hosts will be under pressure as a scoring draw will be enough for Pune to reach the final of the tournament.

Bengaluru though have been impressive at home in the ongoing season, losing only two out of their nine matches in the league stages. The league debutants have also enjoyed massive support at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium and a rousing atmosphere is expected for Sunday's clash.

Local favorite Chhetri will be their key man as he is a proven performer for the side in high-pressure situations. The India international has already scored 10 goals in the ongoing campaign. Meanwhile, Bengaluru's top-scorer Miku (14 goals) will also be crucial to the team's performance on the big evening.

'There is pressure on the team'

Coach Albert Roca conceded there is pressure on his side ahead of the much-anticipated encounter but said he is confident of a Bengaluru win, given the team's past records during big matches at the continental level. Notably, the JSW Sports-owned franchise finished as runners-up in the 2016 AFC Cup.

"Yes, there is pressure on the team. But these boys have played big games before. We have players who have played AFC Cup semifinals, finals and Federation Cup finals. The intention is to go out there and do our best," Roca said Saturday.

On the other hand, it remains to be seen if Pune City, who have reached the semi-final for the first time in the four-year history of the league, can battle pressure and clinch the decisive win in Bengaluru. Nonetheless, the availability of coach Ranko Popovic, whose suspension was revoked ahead of the semi-final comes as a big boost to the visitors.

All eyes will be on their foreign recruits Emiliano Alfaro and Marcelinho, who have hit 17 goals between them in the season, as the two will be crucial to Pune City's plans.

When is the match and how to watch it live

The semi-final second leg between Bengaluru FC and FC Pune City will be played at 8pm IST, 2:30pm GMT.

TV Channel: Star Sports 2/HD 2, Star Sports Hindi, Star Sports Tamil

Live stream: Hotstar