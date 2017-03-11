Football fans in Bangalore have an amazing couple of days ahead as one of the most anticipated matches in Indian football take place twice in a span of just five days. On Saturday, Bengaluru FC will take on Mohun Bagan in an I-League match.

And on Tuesday, the two sides clash again in the group stages of the AFC Cup 2017; Sree Kanteerava Stadium remaining the venue.

Currently, Mohun Bagan are ahead of defending champions Bengaluru FC in the I-League 2017 table, but having said that, you can absolutely take nothing away from the fight the home side are about to produce on Saturday.

This is a derby and you can't expect anything, but noise levels absolutely skyrocketing at Sree Kanteerava Stadium. Which team will have their Holi 2017 celebrations starting Saturday night itself? It all remains to be seen.

BFC vs Bagan: H2H

Total matches: 7

BFC wins: 1

Bagan wins: 3

Draws: 3

Match schedule

Date: March 11

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

Where to watch live

India: TV - Ten 2.

Live streaming - I-League website.

Live score - Twitter.