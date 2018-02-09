High-flying Bengaluru FC might just face a bit of a roadblock on Friday February 9 when they take on FC Goa in their Indian Super League (ISL). The two-time I-League champions currently have four wins in a row but the crunch fixture pileup has given them a major headache.

BFC just carved out a win against Chennaiyin FC at Chennai only on Tuesday and they are set for another tough fixture again this Friday.

FC Goa, once assured of a top four finish by the end of the league phase, could be facing a shock exit. One of the most decorated sides in the ISL this season technically, Goa are currently sixth in the ISL points table with 20 points from 12 matches.

They couldn't get wins in their last two fixtures and Sergio Lobera's side are expected to give a tough time to the home side at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Albert Roca, BFC coach, has mentioned already that they need to be aware of the Spanish duo Ferran Corominas and Manuel Lanzarote. While Corominas remains the highest scorer of the ISL as of now, Lanzarote has the second-highest assists in the competition.

Bengaluru's Venezuelan striker Miku, meanwhile, is the second highest goalscorer.

"The intention is to win and get three points and keep working as we did in the last four games," mentioned Spanish coach Roca in the pre-match presser.

"We are going in the right way. I think we have to be ambitious but intelligent at the same time. We also have to improve certain aspects of our game. We may be winning a lot of matches, but we are not perfect. We are far from being a great team."

Bengaluru FC suffered their first defeat in the ISL at the hands of FC Goa in November 2017. FC Goa won the match 4-3.

Bengaluru FC vs FC Goa: Match schedule

Date: February 9

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bengaluru

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar, Jio TV

Live score

Twitter