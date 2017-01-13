Emerging reports suggest that the season's I-League could be the final one before the Indian Super League merges with the I-League to form one single club football league in India. If that indeed happens, the I-League 2017 is set to be special as we get to witness a South Indian derby for the first time ever.

Defending I-League champions Bengaluru FC will clash with Chennai City FC, for the first time ever in the national football league.

Both teams feature the best of Indian football stars, so if you think the hype is all about the representation from South India, think twice. The match has all the ingredients to turn into a cracker!

"Chennai City may be a game old but their squad comprises players who have competed in the I-League and they're going to look to trouble us," mentioned Bengaluru FC coach Albert Roca in the pre-match press conference on Friday.

"This will be a tougher game than our first one [against Shillong Lajong]. It's important that we show the same desire as we did in our game against Lajong."

How the teams fared in I-League 2017 so far

Bengaluru FC - win against Shillong Lajong 3-0

Chennai City FC - goalless draw against Minerva FC

Team list

Bengaluru FC: Amrinder Singh, Mawia Ralte, Arindam Bhattacharya; Sandesh Jhingan, Juanan, NS Manju, Keegan Pereira, John Johnson, Rino Anto, Sena Ralte, Nishu Kumar, Lalchhuanmawia, Salam Ranjan Singh, Shankar S; Eugeneson Lyngdoh, Lenny Rodrigues, Mandar Rao Dessai, Harmanjot Khabra, Cameron Watson, Alwyn George, Malasawmzuala; Sunil Chhetri, CK Vineeth, Roby Norales, Udanta Singh, Daniel Lalhimpuia.

Chennai City FC: Karanjit Singh, Abhra Mondal, Kabir Thaufiq; Dharmaraj Ravanan, Abhishek Das, Echezona, Debabrata Roy, Joseph Clemente, Raju Yumnam, Sunil Kumar; Dhanpal Ganesh, Zakeer Mundampara, Darren Caldeira, Denson Devadas, Sena Fanai, Beautin, Michael S, Michael R, Lalnun Mawia; Zohib Islam Amiri, Charles, Marcos Thank, Malsawmfela.

Match schedule

Date: January 14

Time: 7 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium

TV guide: Ten 2