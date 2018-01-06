Bengaluru FC renew their rivalry with a football team from Kolkata this 2018. Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK have replaced East Bengal and Mohun Bagan and are set to give BFC a very stern test in Bangalore on super Sunday.

BFC enter the match at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on December 7 at the back of a massive 3-1 win against Kerala Blasters in Kochi on New Year's Eve.

Albert Roca, coach of the home side, looks confident but is in no mood of taking ATK lightly, who despite not being able to make much of an impact in ISL this season, remain a prominent threat.

ATK are seventh in the ISL points table at the moment with two wins and two defeats from their seven games so far this season. The presence of a fully fit squad (except Eugeneson Lyngdoh who is out with a knee injury) for the match makes matters difficult for BFC.

Also, former BFC coach Ashley Westwood may have some special inights for ATK going into the match. Westwood is currently a part of the ATK technical team.

Star striker Robbie Keane is in a good run of form at the moment, while ex-BFC man Robin Singh knows a thing or two about the ways to send Kanteerava to complete silence on the matchday.

"ATK are on a three-game unbeaten run and it's always tough when you're up against a side who are gathering momentum," mentioned Roca in the pre-match presser. "A lot has changed since Ashley left BFC. We have brought in a lot of new payers since then. Also, he won't be on the touchline and that changes things a little," the Spaniard added.

BFC will move atop the ISL points table if they manage to bag a win against ATK on super Sunday.

BFC vs ATK

Date: January 7

Time: 8 pm IST

Venue: Sree Kanteerava Stadium, Bangalore

TV guide

India - Star Sports 2/HD, Star Sports Hindi 1/HD, Star Sports 3, Star Gold, Star UTSAV, Jalsha Movies, Suvarna Plus.

Live streaming

India - Hotstar

Live score

Twitter