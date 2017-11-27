Two-time I-League champions Bengaluru FC remain the team to beat this Indian Super League (ISL) 2017. They have become the only Indian football side to have won both their matches this season.

Needless to say, Albert Roca's side look hungry for more.

BFC won their first game of the season 2-0 against Mumbai City FC and then, thrashed Delhi Dynamos 4-1. The club received home advantage in both the games but they get set for their quota of away matches hereon.

The Bangalore side take on FC Goa this Thursday, NorthEast United FC on December 8 and FC Pune City on December 14 in three tough away games.

"I would like to play the same way in away games as we played here [at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium]. It's not easy for sure," mentions Albert Roca.

"At home, we know we have the support, and the fans are cheering for us, but similarly, it could be the same for others when we play away. As a coach, I would like to play just the same way, but it's impossible to always do that.

"Even if I prepare them as much as possible, there is also the feeling that you are playing away under different circumstances. Three games away, but we will still try to play our way, and get some points," the Spaniard added.

A look at the ISL points table after Round 2 matches

Highlights pack

Bengaluru FC 2-0 Mumbai City FC

Goalscorers: Edu Garcia and Sunil Chhetri

Bengaluru FC 4-1 Delhi Dynamos

Goalscorers: Erik Paartalu, Lenny Rodrigues and Miku | Kalu Uche

The stats so far

Top-scorers

2: Emiliano Alfaro (FC Pune City) , Erik Paartalu (Bengaluru FC) , Marcelo Pereira (FC Pune City)

Indian top-scorers

1: Sunil Chhetri (Bengaluru FC) , Mohamed Rafi (Chennaiyin FC) , Mandar Rao Dessai (FC Goa) , Bipin Singh (ATK) , Lenny Rodrigues (Bengaluru FC)