I-League defending champions Bengaluru FC are once again set for action in the premier Indian football club league in just a week's time. Yes, it's that early! We know it's the new year time right now, but as the saying goes, the earlier the better! The tickets for next season's I-League home matches of Bengaluru FC -- at the Kanteerava Stadium -- are out.

The Blues, who made history this year by becoming the first ever Indian football team to reach the final of AFC Cup, take on Shillong Lajong FC in their first I-League 2017 fixture on January 7.

In another of big games this season, Sunil Chhetri, CK Vineeth and Eugeneson Lyngdoh's Bengaluru FC take on newcomers Chennai City FC and that match is expected to be one big South Indian derby -- a first of its kind in the I-League. That match is on January 11.

Next big fixtures remain the one between Kolkata giants Mohun Bagan and East Bengal. Dates of those fixtures for Bengaluru FC haven't been announced as yet.

Having said that, the initial fixtures do have the potential to decide the possible outcome of entire season for Bengaluru FC. Therefore, wait no more. Hurry up and book your tickets in time. The tickets are priced from as low as Rs 400 to Rs 1200 for the VIP corporate box. Tickets for the famed West Block stand are priced at Rs 300.