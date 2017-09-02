Even before Bengaluru recovered from the previous few nights' heavy downpour, it witnessed such heavy rain from Saturday afternoon that several parts flooded, once again, and lakes resumed spilling toxic froth. Vehicular traffic lso came to a standstill.

Amid all the chaos caused by the showers, snakes slithered out of the Lal Bagh lake, in a rather surprising development.

Lake froths again



The Bellandur lake frothed once again -- possibly for the umpteenth time -- barely weeks after it had spewed toxic foam after heavy rain on Independence Day.

"The foam is quite high and is drifting into nearby apartments," Seema Sharma, member of the Bellandur Lake Committee, told The Hindu.

The water level in the lake has also increased, she said.

The Bangalore Development Authority has now come up with the idea of sprinklers to control the foam spewing from the lake.

Not just Bellandur

Haralur lake, which is spread over 12 acres, with 3 acres of deep water, is surrounded by many residential projects. The lake boasts of a rich biodiversity.

However, on Saturday, slight amounts of foam was seen by some residents in the lake, raising fears that it might be another Bellandur in the making.

@BBMPCOMM1 @HaralurORRORant this is the condition of Haralur lake..next Bellandur lake in making and authorities don't care @CMofKarnataka pic.twitter.com/vIqrUyR01m — Preetham (@PreethamPS1) September 2, 2017

A study by leader experts from Indian Institute of Science (IISc) had said just a few days ago that the city would come under 94 percent concrete coverage by 2020, meaning there would be little space for standing water to seep through into the ground, and making flooding an even bigger spectre.

If this doesn't ring warning bells for the Karnataka government, nothing will.