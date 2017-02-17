Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake caught fire on Thursday evening for the third time in six months due to illegal dumping of debris.

The fire raged for three hours before being doused by the fire department. With the third fire, it proves that the authorities in Karnataka's capital are lax towards environmental issues.

The fire department also found itself in a fix as the fire was in the water. They were not able to find the source of the fire and the lake had become inaccessible.

The Bellandur Lake was previously in news for its white foam due to toxic materials. The lake also emanates toxic fumes. In August 2016, the lake had caught fire due to the foam.

Locals living around the lake had said that the government did not take any measure to curb breeding of mosquitoes in the lake or the foul smell from it.

#WATCH: Debris caught fire at Bellandur lake (Bengaluru) where toxic chemicals are dumped, smoke engulfed lake. Fire under control (16/02) pic.twitter.com/x27ru6Gz7n — ANI (@ANI_news) February 17, 2017

Residents have often complained that tractors come at night to dump waste in the lake.

People also took to Twitter to vent their anger over the unending problem.