Bengaluru's Bellandur Lake caught fire on Thursday evening for the third time in six months due to illegal dumping of debris.
The fire raged for three hours before being doused by the fire department. With the third fire, it proves that the authorities in Karnataka's capital are lax towards environmental issues.
The fire department also found itself in a fix as the fire was in the water. They were not able to find the source of the fire and the lake had become inaccessible.
The Bellandur Lake was previously in news for its white foam due to toxic materials. The lake also emanates toxic fumes. In August 2016, the lake had caught fire due to the foam.
Locals living around the lake had said that the government did not take any measure to curb breeding of mosquitoes in the lake or the foul smell from it.
#WATCH: Debris caught fire at Bellandur lake (Bengaluru) where toxic chemicals are dumped, smoke engulfed lake. Fire under control (16/02) pic.twitter.com/x27ru6Gz7n
— ANI (@ANI_news) February 17, 2017
Residents have often complained that tractors come at night to dump waste in the lake.
People also took to Twitter to vent their anger over the unending problem.
Heres a tragic sight that sums up expolitation n killing of #Bengaluru ! #Bellandur lake on fire this morning ?? ? pic.twitter.com/4DTF7QzZwT— Rajeev Chandrasekhar (@rajeev_mp) February 17, 2017
2 years ago i used to see froth created die to pollutants floating on Bellandur Lake. That it has caught fire today shud not be surprising.— अंशुल कौल (@Total_Bunkum) February 17, 2017
@CMofKarnataka @WFRising thank you Chief Minister for your contribution to this great city https://t.co/IKO59ep40H— Nagendra B (@NagendraB1) February 17, 2017
The Bellandur Lake in Bangalore caught fire last night because of toxins.— STRIVE Organisation (@istriveorg) February 17, 2017
We should feel ashamed. #bellandur #fire #strive #enviornment
Fire, smoke, garbage and pollution around Bellandur Lake in Bengaluru. The city used to be so clean. We have become immune to slow death.— Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) February 17, 2017