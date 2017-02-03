Sensation prevailed in parts of Bengaluru on Friday (February 3) after the state Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) president Srinivas Murthy had been shot by unidentified assailants at Kogilu Junction in Yelahanka in the northern part of Bengaluru around 11:30 am.

Also read: JDU leader Mukesh Singh shot dead in Patna's Barh district

Local police sources told International Business Times, India, that he had been rushed to hospital. Top police personnel had also reached the spot as well as the hospital. What has shocked many is the manner in which the victim was shot at least three-four times not in the darkness of the night but in broad daylight and near a busy junction. The polcie have managed to recover a few shell-casings from the incident.

Details emerged later that Murthy was travelling in a car when three people on a motorcycle shot him at Kogilu junction. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. How the police failed to stop three people riding a bike will be a question the personnel posted locally will have to answer later.

There are reports of a second person also being injured in the shooting. Whether this was the driver of the car Murthy was travelling in is not confirmed yet. The details of the extent of the injuries of both Murthy and this second person are also to emerge.