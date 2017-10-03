A group of three boys was on Tuesday, October 3, run over by a train in Bidadi, 30 km away from Bengaluru while they were apparently trying to take a selfie.

The trio had reportedly gone to Bidadi after their visit to the a nearby amusement park.

The police have lodged a case in this regard and launched the investigation into the incident, which is believed to have taken place at 9:30-10 am on Tuesday.

The police also said that the victims — identified as Prateek, Rohit and Prabhu — were college students who supposedly stopped near the underpass in Bidadi to take a selfie on the railway track.

They apparently didn't hear the Mysore-Sholapur Gol Gumbaz Express heading towards them while they were trying to take a selfie.

The police said the boys could also have misjudged the distance between the train and themselves while taking the selfie.

Selfies seem to be claiming an increasing number of lives in India, as was evident in another incident from near Bengaluru.

In that case, a 17-year-old boy named Vishwas was in September actually caught in a photo even as he drowned in a pond while fellow NCC cadets gathered around to click a selfie. It was only later that they realised that Vishwas' last moments had been captured in their selfie.

A couple of months earlier, a 27-year-old man, identified as a resident of the Girinagar area of Bengaluru, had died near the Seegekatte area inside the Bannerghatta Biological Park while trying to click a selfie with elephants.

Rowdy Ranga and Airavatha — the two elephants he was trying to share the frame with — trampled him to death, the police had said.

A month earlier, two people had been mowed down by a train in Uttar Pradesh while they were trying to take a selfie in front of it, much like Tuesday's incident from near Bengaluru.