Poila Baisakh or Pohela Boishakh is the first day of the Bengali new year. Poila Baisakh 2017 is on April 14, and will be celebrated in a big way in West Bengal and Bangladesh. According to the Gregorian calendar, Poila Boishakh falls on April 14 or April 15 every year.

Some other states, including Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Assam, Kerala and Manipur, also celebrate the day as the beginning of a new year.

Also read: Tamil New Year 2017 (Puthandu or Puthuvarusham): Find messages, wishes, greetings, quotes to share with friends and family

So what does Poila Baisakh actually mean? Poila stands for 'first' while 'Baisakh' is the first month of the year. As per the Bengali calendar, it will mark the beginning of the year 1424.

Many people believe that the new year or Poila Baisakh is simply linked to the harvest festival of Baisakhi. Others, however, say that the Bengali calendar was first formed by Mughal emperor Akbar in the 15th century.

On this auspicious occasion, Bengalis greet each other by saying "Shubho Naboborsho" (Happy New year), and worship God. They wear new clothes, make various Bengali dishes and distribute sweets. Businessmen also celebrate the day by starting new ledger books after getting them blessed by a a priest.

Bengali New Year Greetings, Quotes, Wishes to share with your family and friends